Megacoin Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Megacoin has a total market cap of $146,148.62 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00292713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,833,941 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.