Megacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $146,148.62 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.39 or 0.00292713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009603 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,833,941 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

