Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Acquires 7,200 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Sysco by 27.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

