Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Boosts Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,422 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRTX. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 74,166.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,894 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,885,000 after acquiring an additional 187,641 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,949,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,988,000 after acquiring an additional 240,660 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,502 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,448 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,463 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.63.

VRTX stock opened at $229.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $242.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

