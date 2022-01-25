Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 320,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,674,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $94.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

