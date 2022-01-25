Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21. The company has a market capitalization of $188.07 billion, a PE ratio of 219.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.42.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.