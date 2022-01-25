Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,442,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.9% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 71,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CE stock opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.40. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $115.42 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

