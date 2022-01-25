Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,749 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,500,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,158,193,000 after purchasing an additional 542,195 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,291,492 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,148,000 after purchasing an additional 477,078 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,779,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,623,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,757,675 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,884,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after purchasing an additional 638,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,901,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $742,191,000 after purchasing an additional 790,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 13,013 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $1,583,812.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $18,582,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 511,047 shares of company stock valued at $74,643,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $116.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.80 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.