Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 68.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,710 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,092,303,000 after buying an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 37,695 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 31,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in CSX by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 55,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

