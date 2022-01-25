Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 536.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total transaction of $2,115,810.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $492.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cleveland Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $449.43.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $364.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.20. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $276.00 and a 52 week high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.