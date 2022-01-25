Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 410 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 828.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the second quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.97.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $657.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $669.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $632.36. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $710.86. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total value of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,434 shares of company stock worth $13,195,287. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

