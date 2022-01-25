Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 737 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 10,000.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TT opened at $176.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $137.98 and a 52 week high of $207.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

