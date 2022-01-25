Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.76 and a 12 month high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.16. The company has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.07.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.