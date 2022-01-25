MEMBERS Trust Co Sells 2,218 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

MEMBERS Trust Co lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.1% of MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $161.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.41. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

