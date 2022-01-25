Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) 24 Hour Volume Tops $593.00

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 33% lower against the dollar. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $942,511.88 and $593.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0315 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00243581 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006365 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002316 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008892 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

