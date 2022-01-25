Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,044 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 22,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 2.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQNR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Monday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 4.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

