Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 4,980 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Hess by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,538 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 14.1% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

HES stock opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.86 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

