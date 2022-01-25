Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 27,787 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 528.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Evergy were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its position in Evergy by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Evergy by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Evergy by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 6,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.55 per share, with a total value of $424,889.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 132,320 shares of company stock worth $8,686,196 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $69.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Evergy Profile

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.