Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 2,790 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,391,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 74.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 303.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,664,000 after buying an additional 91,374 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $303.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $336.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.16. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

