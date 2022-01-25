Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 28,448 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,448 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 19,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

ICLN stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $33.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

