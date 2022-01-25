Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the second quarter worth $81,466,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $352.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.06. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $221.94 and a 12-month high of $377.36. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.58%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

