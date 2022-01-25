Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Workday by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 40.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,669,000 after buying an additional 83,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

Workday stock opened at $247.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $61.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2,751.75, a P/E/G ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.60 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total value of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 over the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.