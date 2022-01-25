Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.68 Million Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,681 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after buying an additional 4,701,038 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter valued at about $249,188,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,488,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,051,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,189 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Centene from $94.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.78.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Brooks sold 2,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $221,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $277,120.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,193 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,173 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CNC stock opened at $77.53 on Tuesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day moving average is $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

