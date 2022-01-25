Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.70 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 153,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 38,303 shares during the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,566 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 29,043 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,294 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAE opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $30.62.

