Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 80.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Innovative Portfolios raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVY shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $200.37 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.46%.

In related news, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $303,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total value of $1,425,214.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.