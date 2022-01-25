Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,169 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 31,573 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 377,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,874,000 after acquiring an additional 42,889 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 35,802 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 157.4% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,487 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 14.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.