Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $1.99 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $89.97 and a 12-month high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.