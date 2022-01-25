Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total value of $1,292,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $1,991,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $115.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.94 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 88.36% and a return on equity of 187.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

