Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,776 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,909,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,205,000 after buying an additional 4,110,659 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,240,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $60.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

