Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 85.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,669 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.32% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $321,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 127.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 230.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

BNDW opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $77.10 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.043 per share. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.16%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

