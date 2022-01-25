Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,632 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 98.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 430,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,742,000 after acquiring an additional 213,292 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,504,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

WWD stock opened at $112.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.03. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Woodward’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

