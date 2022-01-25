Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 7,348 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,348 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 358.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,832,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,809,000 after buying an additional 10,815,722 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,862 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,633,000 after purchasing an additional 512,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,753,000 after purchasing an additional 388,896 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 558,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273,400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $85.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.90. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $85.03 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%.

