Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,567,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172,684 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.26% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $493,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 25,872,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,651,000 after buying an additional 12,948,754 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 177,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,509,361. The firm has a market cap of $197.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.12. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

