Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Shapiro Capital Management LLC

Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,459,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,771 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 2.0% of Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Shapiro Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $109,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 468,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 52,949 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,319,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,632,000 after buying an additional 685,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 463,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,031,000 after purchasing an additional 41,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 29,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total value of $2,692,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. 281,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,509,361. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.12. The company has a market cap of $197.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.53%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

