Mercury Systems (MRCY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Mercury Systems to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $225.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.50 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $58.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.93, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $44.44 and a 1 year high of $80.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.88.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.11.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total value of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mercury Systems stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

