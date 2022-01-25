Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 80,491 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the previous session’s volume of 401,710 shares.The stock last traded at $103.49 and had previously closed at $105.55.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter L. Ax sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $561,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,963 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.