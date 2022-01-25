Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $294.35

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $294.35, but opened at $300.97. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $300.97, with a volume of 7 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 323.68 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.72, for a total value of $90,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,227 shares of company stock worth $4,171,321 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 7.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

