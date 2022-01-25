MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.29.

Get MetLife alerts:

MET stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.43. 5,714,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,600,868. MetLife has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4,407.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.