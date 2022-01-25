MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%.
MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About MetroCity Bankshares
MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.
