MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 41.26% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

MetroCity Bankshares stock opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $671.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 48.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the second quarter worth $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MetroCity Bankshares in the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in MetroCity Bankshares by 45.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 15,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

