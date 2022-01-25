Metronome Price Tops $2.93 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Metronome has a total market cap of $39.94 million and approximately $138,398.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $2.93 or 0.00007949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00050516 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.42 or 0.06591131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00054294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,845.21 or 0.99962614 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049637 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,776,101 coins and its circulating supply is 13,631,527 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

