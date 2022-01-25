Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 1,275 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $76,436.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 28th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 914 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $83,484.76.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 429 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $39,897.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,196 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $109,230.68.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,501 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $322,056.99.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 25,495 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.14, for a total value of $2,833,514.30.

Shares of NTRA traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,304. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $129.09.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cowen started coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.82.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

