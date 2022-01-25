Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.77

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $6.95. Microbot Medical shares last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 1,455,624 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microbot Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 4.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.77.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). On average, equities research analysts expect that Microbot Medical Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Microbot Medical by 454.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 78.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Microbot Medical during the second quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

