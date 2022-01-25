Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 2,438.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 760,767 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 730,796 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.07% of Micron Technology worth $54,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $3,828,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $2,949,000. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Micron Technology by 181.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 97,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $9,324,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MU opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

