Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27,122 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,516,154,000 after purchasing an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,596,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,575,702,000 after buying an additional 635,287 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,729,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $996,752,000 after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. New Street Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.93.

Shares of MU opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total value of $1,876,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

