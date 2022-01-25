Micron Technology (MU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/13/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $98.00 to $110.00.

1/12/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $105.00.

1/10/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $101.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at New Street Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2022 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $105.00 to $115.00.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $77.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $95.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $88.00 to $101.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/21/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $76.00.

12/20/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/13/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/13/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Micron Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $80.00 to $99.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/30/2021 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Micron is witnessing growing demand for memory chips from cloud-computing providers and acceleration in 5G (fifth-generation) cellular network adoptions. Rising mix of high-value solutions, enhancement in customer engagement and improvement in cost structure are growth drivers as well. Moreover, Shares of Micron have underperformed the S&P 500 over the past year. Nonetheless, Micron near-term prospect looks gloomy as the company expects that bit shipments memory chips are set to decline in first-quarter fiscal 2022 as personal computer manufacturers are adjusting their memory and storage purchases due to the shortage of other components to complete PC assembling. Moreover, the memory chip maker is witnessing supply constraints for certain IC components, which is expected to somewhat negatively impact bit shipments in the near term.”

MU stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.45. 1,001,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,199,145. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.13 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 564.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

