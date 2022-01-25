Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is World Asset Management Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,790 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,878 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of World Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after buying an additional 2,011,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $296.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.22 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

