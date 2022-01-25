Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MSFT traded down $7.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $288.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,210,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934,688. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.46.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

