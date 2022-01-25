MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $370.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $643.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $319.01 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $595.00.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total value of $3,106,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total transaction of $6,452,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $18,922,175 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

