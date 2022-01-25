MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.64

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.64 and last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 10099600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroVision from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $500.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. MicroVision had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 1,460.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Simon Biddiscombe sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MicroVision during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 1,042.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It offers its product under the PicoP brand. PicoP scanning technology has addressing the following market segments Interactive and non-interactive projected displays, 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for consumer electronics, Augmented/Mixed Reality (AR/MR) and 3D Perceptive LiDAR sensing for automotive active collision avoidance.

