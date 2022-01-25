Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $15.50

Shares of Midatech Pharma plc (LON:MTPH) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.50 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.21), with a volume of 133666 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.75 ($0.21).

The firm has a market capitalization of £9.82 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.62.

About Midatech Pharma (LON:MTPH)

Midatech Pharma plc focuses on the research and development of oncology and rare disease products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; and MTD211 and MTD219 for central nervous system and transplant anti-rejection indications.

